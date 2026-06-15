Record D2C revenue and international studios flock to Spain | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook, editorial director for events Mariam Ahmad and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 93rd episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show we discuss:

The growth of Spain and Portugal's games hubs and why they are attracting so many international publishers.

Record D2C revenue at the world's top games companies.

The confusion around Xbox's big reset.

The Candy Crush All Stars tournament that had a $1 million prize pool.

The ESA's letter warning the No Fakes Act could create legal uncertainty for the games industry.

How ARM aims to unlock triple-A graphics on mobile with Neural Dawn.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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