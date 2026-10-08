Safe In Our World launches Four Billion Gamers mental health campaign

The campaign is launching ahead of World Mental Health Day.

Safe In Our World has provided more than $450,000 in free mental health training.

The charity has trained more than 400 games industry professionals over seven years.

Safe In Our World has launched Four Billion Gamers, a new campaign calling on games companies to make mental health support easier for players to find.

The campaign launched ahead of World Mental Health Day, seven years after the charity was founded. It also comes as the global games audience is forecast to pass four billion in the coming years.

Safe In Our World said layoffs and career uncertainty have created new pressures for people working in games, while the number of players continues to grow.

The charity is asking developers, publishers and platforms to add clear routes to trusted mental health support. This could include a message when a game starts, a link in a menu or signposting in a community space.

Reaching players

Safe In Our World said the campaign is built around its belief that no one in games should feel alone with their mental health. The charity wants to work with industry partners to share examples and develop practical guidance for teams.

Over the past seven years, Safe In Our World has provided more than $450,000 in free mental health training and trained more than 400 games industry professionals. Its ambassador network includes more than 200 people across 15 countries.

The charity has also helped connect half a million people with mental health information, tools, training and guidance through its website.

“Games have an extraordinary ability to bring people together, but someone can still feel alone while playing," said Safe In Our World charity director Sarah Sorrell. “We want every player to know there is help and hope, and somewhere they can turn. Four Billion Gamers is an invitation to the industry to help us share that message."

Developers, publishers and platforms can register their interest through Safe In Our World.