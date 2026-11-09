SAG-AFTRA unveils new agreement for video game funding pitches

Projects must have secured no more than 30% of their initial production funding to qualify.

Pitch materials cannot be commercially released or made available for public viewing or gameplay.

Developers can request a waiver if their projects meet some, but not all, of the eligibility conditions.

SAG-AFTRA has revealed a new agreement that allows video game developers to hire professional voice and motion capture performers when creating pitch materials to secure production funding.

The Pre-Funding Pitch Interactive Media Agreement covers demos, vertical slices, trailers, teasers, sizzle reels and playable prototypes made specifically to attract funding for upcoming projects.

The agreement aims to help developers create higher-quality presentations by bringing in professional union talent earlier in the production process.

Funding rules

To qualify, projects must have secured no more than 30% of their initial production funding.

The materials created must also not give the impression of being a complete interactive game. They cannot be commercially released or made available for public viewing or gameplay.

Projects that meet some, but not all, of these conditions may be eligible to request a waiver from the union through the official website.

“This agreement allows developers to up their game by bringing in professional voice and motion performance talent earlier in the process to create a higher-quality product, with the goal of capturing both imaginations and funding,” said SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin.