Sensor Tower to provide estimates on off-store sales.

New Ad Monetisation tool looks at what apps earn from in-app ads.

IAP Insights shows which offers are generating the most revenue.

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower is now offering estimates for direct-to-consumer sales through its new Web Store Revenue tool.

The company already provides estimates for player spending across the App Store and Google Play worldwide. Now it has released a suite of tools to give customers a wider view of app and game monetisation.

IAP and ad monetisation insights

IAP Insights provides information on which offers users are purchasing within an app and how much revenue each of these brings in. Sensor Tower users can see historical offer performance going back to January 2023.

Ad Monetisation, meanwhile, looks at what an app earns from in-app advertising; and Web Store revenue provides estimates on how much revenue an app earns through external web store channels.

PocketGamer.biz has been analysing the share of revenue from publishers’ direct-to-consumer platforms for the last few quarters. Some companies can make between 30% and 40% or more. The move to off-store payments has made it tougher to gauge overall mobile game and market revenue performance.