Smadex refreshes brand as Performance CTV becomes growth engine

The company began testing CTV for app growth in 2022 and launched its Performance CTV product in 2023.

A recent gaming advertiser recorded a 67.2% ROAS lift using Smadex's Performance CTV.

Smadex's new tagline is “Grow Your App across Mobile and CTV”.

Smadex has refreshed its brand and website as the advertising company expands from its mobile ads roots into Performance CTV for apps and games.

Founded in 2011, Smadex has historically focused on mobile user acquisition across in-app and mobile web.

The company began testing connected TV as a growth channel in 2022 before developing its Performance CTV product from 2023.

Smadex said Performance CTV has scaled significantly across 2025 and 2026 and is now one of its key growth areas alongside mobile.

One engine

The refreshed website uses the tagline “Grow Your App across Mobile and CTV” and describes its approach as “one engine, two screens, infinite optimisation”.

The company's approach combines mobile and CTV signals, using a deep neural network to connect TV and mobile activity at household level and optimise campaigns against predicted outcomes rather than impressions.

Smadex pointed to a recent gaming advertiser as a proof point. Using a one-hour attribution window, 81.4% of installs arrived within the first hour of an impression, while 91.2% of households reached had no prior interaction with the app. The campaign also recorded a 67.2% ROAS lift.

“CTV has been around for some time; Performance CTV for the App Economy is relatively new," the company wrote. “Smadex is one of the pioneers. We have built and are constantly innovating a growth engine to tap into the combined power of mobile data and big screen signals to drive conversion on people’s phones."

The company said its platform is designed to help advertisers drive installs, ROAS and incremental lift through CTV while complementing their existing mobile campaigns.