Softgames has launched more than 500 games over 20 years.

However it currently focuses active development on around seven titles.

The company is looking to acquire casual games with proven audiences, healthy retention and monetisation and clear IP rights.

Softgames is celebrating 20 years in the games industry, having moved between platforms and business models as the market has evolved over the years.

Softgames operates more than 500 casual instant games across platforms such as Meta, Google and Microsoft. It is also looking to expand its mobile business and acquire more casual games, following its purchase of Funday Games’ instant games back catalogue.

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz, founder and CEO Alexander Krug discusses how the company has navigated two decades of change, what makes a game worth investing in and where it sees its next opportunities.

Moving with the market

Softgames has changed direction in the market several times over the years. Its move from the likes of mobile games made for basic handsets to HTML5 and instant games shows just how quickly distribution models and the challenges that come with them can change.

"The first turning point was the iPhone. It ended our first business, mobile games for TV shows on feature phones," says Krug.

“Each time the market forced our hand, and we had to act fast.” Alexander Krug

Founded in 2006, the German company initially developed mobile games for TV shows, as Krug mentions, and then moved to HTML5 games for third-party websites in 2012. It then became a launch partner for Facebook Instant Games in 2016 and sold its web games distribution business in 2021 to focus fully on these types of titles.

“Each time the market forced our hand, and we had to act fast," Krug explains.

That willingness to adapt and follow players across platforms remains central to the company’s strategy today. Rather than build its business around a single channel, Softgames wants to be present wherever it sees casual players spending their time.

“They play on the phone in the morning, on the desktop at lunch and on the tablet or smart TV in the evening. Relying on one platform or one model is risky, because markets can change overnight. Being on many platforms keeps us flexible and independent."

The evolution of instant games

Instant games have developed a lot since Softgames first entered that space, with Krug saying they started as simple ad-based games, whereas today they are much deeper.

"Players want quality, and hybrid monetisation, a mix of in-app purchases and ads, has become normal," Krug says. "In September 2024, in-app purchases for instant games went live on iOS, a real game changer."

“Every new platform means new reach: Meta alone reaches more than a billion players, and YouTube Playables is now in more than 50 markets.” Alexander Krug

He believes this has helped create new opportunities for developers, alongside the growing number of platforms supporting the format.

"More than a billion players are reachable through Meta's platforms alone, and more platforms keep joining, such as Microsoft, YouTube Playables, Reddit and Samsung," he says.

“Every new platform means new reach: Meta alone reaches more than a billion players and YouTube Playables is now in more than 50 markets.”

However, the audience across these platforms are not all the same. Krug explains that Softgames' players on Meta tend to be older and often female, while players on the web and video platforms can attract a broader, younger crowd.

For the company, these platforms also offer opportunities to test new games and concepts quickly before scaling those that perform well.

"The challenge is that every ecosystem has its own rules and technology, and some platforms lack retention tools, so retention can be a bit lower than on mobile," Krug notes.

Finding games with potential

Softgames has launched more than 500 games over the years, but today it concentrates its active development efforts on around seven titles. A separate internal team looks after the wider back catalogue.

For Krug, maintaining a successful game means paying attention to what that title's audience wants and continuing to invest in it.

"What makes a game successful is live operations, constant A/B testing and staying close to the audience," he says. "We keep adding features, levels and stories, so players have a reason to come back."

Another important aspect of managing a portfolio is learning which titles have room to grow. Krug uses Bubble Shooter Pro as an example. He explains that the game had been attracting around 100,000 players a day before Krug's brother André took a closer look at the game and introduced some new features. It then went on to grow to more than one million players.

"Twenty years of experience also help us see early what will work. Players stay when a game feels cared for," Krug adds.

When a game looks like it would no longer benefit from active development, Softgames moves it into its back catalogue where one team can oversee and look after multiple games.

Building through acquisitions

Alongside its existing portfolio, Softgames is looking to acquire more casual games that can benefit from its experience in distribution, live operations and monetisation.

Softgames purchased Funday Games' back catalogue, but the studio continues to operate independently with a new focus while Softgames takes on the acquired games.

“We want to be the home for the world's best instant games.” Alexander Krug

When it comes to acquisitions, Krug sees an opportunity to help titles that already have an audience but haven't been able to reach their full potential.

Every new platform means new reach: Meta alone reaches more than a billion players, and YouTube Playables is now in more than 50 markets.

"We want to be the home for the world's best instant games. Many studios own casual games that never reach their full potential, because running them across several platforms is hard. We can help with reach, live operations and monetisation know-how."

Krug tells us that the company is selective about what it acquires and looks for games with a proven audience, healthy retention and monetisation, as well as clear IP rights.

“Our focus is on games, catalogues and IP, but we are open to teams or whole companies when the fit is right. After the deal, each game benefits from everything our portfolio has learned,” Krug explains.

"We keep it simple, fair and fast, and we tailor every deal to the game and the team. We are founder-led, so we decide quickly and talk directly."

Looking to the future

Instant games are set to remain central to Softgames' strategy, however, the company is also looking to expand its presence on mobile app stores.

"We are strong on instant game platforms and will keep growing there and connect many new ones, but there is still a lot of potential in the mobile app stores, so that is a top priority.

"2027 will bring a lot of new launches, so stay tuned. Next to our own development, acquisitions will be a focus and we are having many good conversations. I hope we can share more soon."