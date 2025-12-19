Sony and Tencent reach confidential settlement over Light of Motiram

Light of Motiram has been removed from Steam and the Epic Games Store following the settlement.

Sony and Tencent have ended their legal battle after reaching a confidential settlement over Light of Motiram being an alleged clone of the Horizon series.

As reported by The Verge, a document filed on Wednesday showed that both companies have reached a “confidential agreement" that has led to Light of Motiram being removed from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

“SIE and Tencent are pleased to have reached a confidential resolution and will have no further public comment on this matter,” said Tencent Americas head of communication Sean Durkin. “SIE and Tencent look forward to working together in the future.”

Initial backlash

After its announcement last year, Light of Motiram drew attention for its strong visual similarities to Horizon, with Sony alleging the game copied its aesthetic and used a Horizon-like version of protagonist Aloy as the focus of its marketing.

In July, Sony sued Tencent for copyright and trademark infringement, seeking to block the release of Light of Motiram and accusing it of copying Horizon’s lead character Aloy and misleading players into thinking it was a Horizon sequel.

Following the lawsuit, Tencent altered the game’s Steam page and promotional art and dismissed Sony’s claims, adding that Light of Motiram relies on “time-honoured” tropes beyond Sony’s control.