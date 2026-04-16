Sony launches Innovation Fund 4 as venture platform targets $534m in assets

New fund signals a more selective investment strategy aligned with Sony’s core businesses.

Major Japanese banks back Sony Innovation Fund 4 at first close.

Sony expands its global startup push following a decade of venture investing.

Sony Group has launched a new investment fund, the Sony Innovation Fund 4 LP, building on a decade of corporate venture activity by Sony Group Corporation.

The fund has launched through Sony's subsidiary Sony Ventures Corporation. It comes at the first close of the Sony Innovation Fund 4 LP and the start of its management in April 2026.

The fund builds on a decade of corporate venture activity by Sony Group Corporation, which established the original Sony Innovation Fund initiative in 2016 to back startups and emerging technologies globally.

Since then, the company has expanded its investment strategy across stages, such as the Sony Innovation Fund 3 in 2022.

Sony has also broadened its thematic focus in recent years, launching dedicated vehicles such as Sony Innovation Fund: Environment in 2020 and Sony Innovation Fund: Africa in 2023 to support entertainment ventures across the continent.

Continuous support

The first close of the new fund includes participation from major financial institutions, MUFG Bank, Development Bank of Japan and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation among them, alongside Sony Group.

Sony Ventures aims to raise more partners and scale the fund beyond ¥20 billion ($125 million). With the addition of Fund 4, total assets under management across the Sony Innovation Fund platform are expected to surpass ¥85bn ($534.2m).

“With Sony Innovation Fund 4 LP, we will adopt a more selective approach to investment, focusing on areas with even stronger strategic alignment to Sony Group's businesses, and will fully leverage Sony Group's internal resources to further accelerate support for the sustainable growth of our portfolio companies," said Sony Ventures Corporation CEO Kazuhito Hadano.

Sony Group corporate executive officer and CSO Toshimoto Mitomo commented:

“Through Sony Innovation Fund 4 LP, Sony Group will remain firmly committed to supporting the business growth opportunities of venture companies through a broad range of collaborations, including the provision of Sony Group's proprietary technologies, joint development initiatives, and strategic business alliances."