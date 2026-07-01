Stillfront CEO Alexis Bonte to depart

Alexis Bonte is set to leave Stillfront Group after being officially appointed as CEO permanent basis in March 2025.

Bonte will remain in the job until a successor is appointed.

Stillfront Group CEO and president Alexis Bonte is set to leave the publisher just over a year after officially being appointed to the role on a permanent basis in March 2025.

The games company, which owns the likes of Goodgame Studios, Jawaker and Babil Games, said the board of directors and Bonte had agreed to initiate a CEO succession process. He will remain on as chief exec until a new chief exec has been appointed.

Bonte first joined Stillfront in 2017 before being appointed to the top job in October 2024 on an interim basis following the departure of previous incumbent Jörgen Larsson.

During his tenure, the company has seen a broader leadership shakeup and split into three business divisions, including Europe, North America and MENA/APAC.

The publisher reported a 14% decline in net revenue in Q1 to SEK 1.3 billion (approximately $143.9 million).The company also saw drops across daily active users and monthly active users.

"Next chapter"

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Alexis for his significant contribution to Stillfront throughout his nearly decade-long journey with the company, most recently as CEO,” said chair of the board Lars-Johan Jarnheimer.

“Alexis stepped into the CEO role at a challenging time and has led the company through a decisive period of strategic and organisational change with great professionalism and commitment, leaving Stillfront stronger and well positioned for its next chapter. We are grateful that Alexis remains fully dedicated to Stillfront throughout the transition to ensure a smooth and seamless handover.”

Bonte added: “After close to a decade at Stillfront, first leading eRepublik Labs, the studio I co-founded and which joined Stillfront in 2017, then as Group COO and most recently as CEO of Stillfront, it has been a privilege to lead this company through its transformation.

“I am deeply grateful to the teams across our studios and at our HQ for their commitment over these years. Together we have built a more focused and stronger Stillfront, better equipped to win. There is still important work to do, and I look forward to leading a successful transition.”