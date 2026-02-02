Stillfront records $253m non-cash impairment charge

Goodwill accounted for the bulk of the impairment, totaling $211m.

Other acquisition-related intangible assets were impaired by $42m.

The impairment represents around 20% of Stillfront’s total goodwill and intangible assets.

Swedish games company Stillfront Group has revealed a non-cash impairment of SEK 2,258 million ($253m) related to goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets.

The impairment follows the company’s annual impairment test and is primarily attributed to operations in Europe and North America.

Of the total charge, SEK 1,884m ($211m) relates to goodwill, while SEK 374m ($42m) is linked to other acquisition-related intangible assets.

The write-down represents around 20% of Stillfront’s total goodwill and intangible assets before the impairment. The company said the adjustment has no impact on cash flow or daily operations.

Revenue declines

According to the publisher's preliminary full year results, net revenue for Stillfront declined to SEK 1,356m ($152m), down from SEK 1,660m ($186m) a year earlier, reflecting an organic decline of 9.4%.

Stillfront said the decrease was driven by weaker performance in Europe and North America, partly offset by strong results in the MENA and APAC business areas.

Furthermore, gross profit reached SEK 1,122m ($125m), with gross margin improving to 83%. Adjusted Ebitdac fell 10% year-on-year to SEK 368m ($41.2m), though the margin expanded to 27%. Free cash flow amounted to SEK 290 million ($32.5m).

Stillfront’s full Year-end Report for 2025 is scheduled for release on February 4th 2026.