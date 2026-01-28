Stray Fawn and Sidekick Publishing partner on roguelike chess-builder Gambonanza

Gambonanza is developed by solo creator Paul Giovannini of Blukulélé Studio.

Indie game studio Stray Fawn and Sidekick Publishing have penned a global co-publishing partnership for an upcoming roguelike chess-builder titled Gambonanza.

Developed by solo creator Paul Giovannini of Blukulélé Studio, Gambonanza’s March 2025 trailer has reached 560,000 views, with a public Steam playtest now live ahead of its PC and mobile release.

Moreover, digital agency firm Ateo has been brought on to handle Gambonanza’s mobile ports, forming a European indie “dream team” that reunites the partners with shared history.

Sidekick and Stray Fawn previously collaborated on TerraScape, and Ateo worked with both on recent mobile releases.

New offerings

Gambonanza is a turn-based chess roguelike played on a condensed board, reimagining classic chess into a high-risk, reward-driven strategy experience.

A public Steam playtest for the game is now live, gathering community feedback ahead of Steam Next Fest as the team prepares a free demo and a full PC and mobile launch later this year.

“When one of my teammates discovered the Gambonanza trailer on YouTube, we were all blown away by its charm," said Stray Fawn co-founder Philomena Schwab. “Within hours, I reached out to Paul to ask about a possible collaboration.

“When he said yes, it escalated into a small party at the office. And now, we have another big moment to celebrate, as our long-time partners Ateo and Sidekick have joined in as well."

Sidekick Publishing co-CEO and co-founder Jasmin Oestreicher commented: “Bringing a classic board game like chess to both PC and mobile with such a clever, roguelike twist is an opportunity we are thrilled to be part of.

“This partnership allows us to reunite with our long-term friends at Stray Fawn and ATEO, building up on that existing foundation of trust. We are 100% committed to Paul’s vision for Gambonanza and are eager to apply our collective expertise to make it a global success.”