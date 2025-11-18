SUD acquires Cocos in a $72m deal to deepen platform integration

SUD says its GI Cloud and GI AD services will strengthen the Cocos developer ecosystem.

Gamification platform SUD has acquired game engine Cocos in a deal worth $72 million.

The acquisition will allow SUD to bring Cocos' technology and team under its platform for deeper integration.

Moreover, the company also plans to integrate Cocos’ technical capabilities into its SUD OpenPaaS platform to continue delivering services to traffic platforms worldwide.

Continuous growth

As part of the deal, Cocos' newest game engine Cocos 4 will shift to a fully open-source model worldwide, permanently offering all core engine code and previously unreleased CLI tools for free.

Furthermore, the new PinK IDE will offer full AI Coding support and integrate an ecosystem of AI Native Kits, agents, MCPs, and other plugins to the platform.

Founded in 2011, Cocos is a general-purpose game engine with an IDE and a global community of more than 1.7m developers. In 2022, the company raised $50m in Series B funding from investors including CCB Trust, GGV Capital, and Agora.