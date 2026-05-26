Take-Two Interactive celebrates "fantastic mobile performance" as net bookings surpass $6.7bn

Take-Two Interactive’s net bookings grew by 19% in FY2026, beyond $6.7 billion.

Zynga achieved record post-acquisition net bookings, with mobile celebrated for its "fantastic" performance.

Take-Two Interactive’s total net bookings grew by 19% in FY2026, surpassing $6.7 billion.

This was up from $5.7bn in FY2025, largely due to the success of titles such as GTA V, Toon Blast, Color Block Jam and others.

Mobile represented $3.3bn of the year’s $6.7bn sum. Net bookings from mobile have risen every year since Take-Two completed its acquisition of Zynga in 2022.

This trend continued in FY2026 with Zynga achieving a record post-acquisition net bookings sum. However, mobile’s overall share of Take-Two’s net bookings has declined slightly year-over-year, from 51% to 49%, as PC and console’s contributions have grown.

The results have come after Q4 exceeded expectations, making almost $1.6bn. This was above the high end of Take-Two’s guidance range. GTA and Red Dead Redemption franchises were both factors, as was a "fantastic mobile performance".

Net bookings for the full fiscal year also exceeded initial guidance, leading to "excellent results".

Zynga, Rollic and a "fantastic" performance on mobile

Take-Two’s full-year financial results include figures from 2K, Rockstar and Zynga. Many Zynga titles were named, such as FarmVille 3, Words With Friends and Game of Thrones: Legends. Zynga subsidiary Rollic was also highlighted for surpassing 3.9bn lifetime installs across its portfolio.

In particular, Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick drew investors’ attention to Toon Blast, which grew by approximately 25% year-over-year, and Color Block Jam, which was up 15% and reached 66.7 million downloads. Empires and Puzzles grew by 5%, exceeding expectations, while Sid Meier's Civilization VII launched on Apple Arcade during the last quarter.

Meanwhile, Rollic’s Timeline Up, Crowd Express, Gecko Out and Knit Out have all surpassed 5m installs.

"Our direct-to-consumer channel continues to drive net bookings and margin growth as we integrate additional mobile titles from our portfolio and deepen our relationships with players by reducing payment friction and enhancing the end-to-end user experience, which is generating improvements in conversion and customer loyalty," noted Zelnick.

Across its portfolio, Take-Two’s mobile lineup saw recurrent consumer spending rise by 13% year-over-year in FY2026. Overall net bookings from recurrent consumer spending across platforms increased by 17%. Recurrent spending accounted for 78% of all net bookings over the year.

GAAP net revenue increased to almost $6.7bn, up 18% Y/Y from $5.6bn. Gross profit was $3.8bn, but due to $3.9bn in operating expenses, Take-Two made a loss of $104m from operations. The company stated that its GAAP net loss was $298.2m, compared to a $4.5bn loss the year prior, which was larger due to an impairment charge.

"Our fiscal 2026 performance was exceptional and exceeded our initial expectations at every label. We believe fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the November 19th launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, along with strong execution across our portfolio," said Zelnick.

"We expect to sustain this higher level of scale, generate strong cash flows and deliver long-term shareholder value as we release our robust development pipeline, continue to optimise our live services and capitalise on new business opportunities."

In FY2027, Take-Two expects 35% of all net bookings to come from Zynga, just 1% less than Rockstar Games. This is even with GTA VI scheduled to release this fiscal year, as the publisher confirmed the release date for November 19th.