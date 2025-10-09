Texas enforces new age verification law for app stores and developers

New Apple Account users in Texas must confirm if they are 18 or older under SB2420.

Users under 18 will need parental approval for all App Store downloads and purchases.

Similar age verification laws will roll out in Utah and Louisiana next year.

Texas has enforced a new law requiring app stores and developers to implement age verification measures.

When the law takes effect on January 1st, 2026, new Apple Account users in Texas will need to confirm if they are 18 or older.

Under the new law, Apple users under 18 must join a Family Sharing group, with parental approval required for all App Store activity.

Developers will also need to update their apps to comply with similar laws set to take effect in Utah and Louisiana next year.

Apple compliance

The iPhone maker said it supports protecting children online, but warned that Texas’s SB2420 could compromise user privacy by requiring sensitive personal data for any app download.

Apple has also provided new tools to help developers comply with Texas’s age verification law while protecting user privacy, including a Declared Age Range API that lets apps identify users’ age categories.

“We know protecting kids from online threats requires constant vigilance and effort," Apple wrote. “That’s why we will continue to create industry-leading features to help developers provide age-appropriate experiences and safeguard privacy in their apps and games."