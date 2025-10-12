The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers revealed, and crisis in the EU's games industry | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle discuss the latest games industry news on the 68th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we discuss:

The reveal of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list.

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen's letter sounding the alarm on potential EU regulation he says could kill the region's industry.

New Texas age verification laws for app stores.

The SEC's AppLovin investigation and why it could spread to other ad tech firms.

