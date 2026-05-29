TIGA names Elaine Green as new chair

UK games industry trade body TIGA has named Nellyvision co-founder Elaine Green as its new chair with immediate effect.

Green, who has been a TIGA board member since 2013, replaces Rebellion co-founder and CEO Jason Kingsley in the role.

She has decades of experience in the sector and co-founded independent Brighton studio Nellyvision in 2010. The studio has worked across PC, VR and console on titles including Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time and Ten Second Ninja X.

Industry support

“I am delighted to welcome Elaine as chair of TIGA,” said TIGA CEO Richard Wilson.

“Elaine brings extensive experience across games development and publishing, a deep understanding of the needs of UK studios, and a strong track record of leadership.

“As TIGA continues its work to support and grow the UK games industry – including campaigning for enhanced Video Games Expenditure Credit, working with education providers and delivering events for studios – Elaine’s insight and energy will be invaluable.

“I would also like to thank out-going chair Jason Kingsley CBE for his contribution to TIGA since its founding.”

Green commented: “I am honoured to take on the role of Chair at such an important and exciting time for TIGA. I would like to thank the board members for their confidence in me, and Jason for his continued sport of TIGA.

“Our organisation plays a vital role in championing the UK games industry, and I am passionate about ensuring that studios of all sizes are supported to thrive.

"I look forward to working closely with the board, the team, and our members to build on TIGA’s strong foundations and to help shape a sustainable, innovative future for the sector.”