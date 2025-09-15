Toca Boca Days shuts down after 16 months in soft launch

Toca Boca Days was removed from app stores on August 25th, 2025.

The move follows layoffs at Swedish developer Toca Boca.

Kids multiplayer game Toca Boca Days is shutting down after more than 16 months in soft launch.

The title was removed for download and servers were taken offline on August 25th, 2025. Developer Toca Boca said it made the decision to end work on the game to focus efforts on other projects.

Toca Boca Days had been soft-launched in countries including Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and Canada and was last updated as recently as August 6th on the App Store.

The company said it is unable to issue refunds on behalf of players and has told players to contact Apple directly.

Multiplayer move

Toca Boca Days was soft-launched on the App Store in May 2024. At the time it was announced as the franchise’s first foray into multiplayer gaming. The rest of the studio’s portfolio had attracted more than 60 million monthly active users.

Earlier this year, PocketGamer.biz reported that Swedish developer Toca Boca had been hit by a number of layoffs across numerous roles including QA, art, design, development, and more.

One affected employee claimed the move came due to project changes and cost-savings at the company.