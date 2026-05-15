UK Global Screen Fund opens video game release funding programme

Funding supports international marketing, localisation and promotion.

Programme targets narrative PC and console games with budgets under £10 million.

Applications close on August 14th with another round planned for autumn 2026.

The British Film Institute has launched a new Video Game Release funding programme through the UK Global Screen Fund aimed at supporting international launches for UK-developed narrative games.

Backed by the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the programme offers non-recoupable grants between £5,000 ($6,600) and £50,000 ($66,700) to help cover costs for eligible games.

The fund is designed to strengthen exports and global demand for UK independent narrative games, while helping developers secure wider international releases, larger audiences and stronger commercial performance.

Moreover, the grant must comply with UK subsidy control rules, including a requirement that the amount requested does not exceed 25% of total eligible release costs. Funded activity must begin no earlier than eight weeks after submission.

Applications opened on May 14th and will close on August 14th, with another funding round planned for autumn 2026. Interested teams can apply via the official website.

Global competitiveness

Eligible applicants must be UK-based development studios working on narrative PC or console games with development budgets of £10 million ($13.3m) or less. The programme excludes free-to-play or subscription-based titles, games released solely on mobile platforms and early access or DLC releases.

Funding can be used for localisation, advertising campaigns, PR activity, trailers, influencer marketing, ratings compliance and other territory-specific promotional costs outside the UK and Ireland.

The UK Global Screen Fund said the initiative aims to improve the international competitiveness of UK game developers and increase recognition of UK creative talent in global markets.