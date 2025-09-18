Verve acquires Captify in $30.3m deal to boost data and sales reach

Deal structured in two payments: $19.1m upfront and $11.1m deferred.

Integration expected to deliver $1.8m in annual cost and revenue synergies.

The move strengthens Verve’s demand-side business and UK market expansion.

The transaction adds around 30 salespeople across the US, UK, and Australia.

Software platform Verve has acquired search intelligence firm Captify for €25.6 million ($30.3m).

Verve will split the payment into two tranches, paying €16.2m ($19.1m) in cash within six weeks of the deal closing and the remaining €9.4m ($11.1m) about 18 months later.

The company said the price reflects roughly seven times Captify’s current EBITDA, or about five times EBITDA after expected synergies are included.

The integration is expected to deliver around €1.6m per year in combined revenue and cost synergies. Captify CEO Mike Welch will also step down from his current role and transition to a strategic advisor position.

New possibilities

From September 16th, 2025, Captify said its performance will officially be included in Verve Group’s financial results.

Since Captify will only be consolidated from mid-September 2025 and full synergies are expected from January 2026, the deal is projected to add around €12m ($14.2m) in revenue to Verve’s 2025 results.

“Verve and Captify complement each other perfectly, making this acquisition a strong strategic fit," said Verve Group CEO Remco Westermann.

He added: “With this transaction, we are clearly delivering on our strategic roadmap. We are strengthening our Demand Side, accelerating our expansion into the UK market and gaining a strong sales team, which will benefit the entire Group.

“At the same time, we see a broad range of measures and possibilities, which will lead to significant post-transaction synergies at a decisively reduced cost base.”

Captify is headquartered in London with offices in the US, UK, and Australia. The company generates most of its revenue in North America, Verve’s core market.