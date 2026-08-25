W4 Games raises $18m to expand Godot enterprise push

W4 Games plans to expand its international team by 50%.

W4 Games and Tencent have signed a multi-year partnership focused on growing Godot in Asia.

The number of Godot games generating more than $1m annually has risen from two to more than 50 in three years.

W4 Games has raised $18 million in Series B funding as it looks to expand its international team by 50% and accelerate development of its enterprise offering.

The company said it will also use the capital to meet growing demand from developers using the open-source Godot Engine.

Tencent led the round, with participation from OSS Capital, LUX, Naval Ravikant and Tobias Lutke’s family office. The funding brings W4 Games’ total investment raised to $33m.

Alongside the investment, W4 Games has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Tencent. The partnership will cover go-to-market initiatives, localisation, ecosystem support, advocacy and market development across Asia.

Continued growth

W4 Games is an enterprise partner for Godot, which has grown significantly in recent years with the number of Godot games published on Steam increasing by more than 50% year-on-year in both 2024 and 2025, according to SteamDB.

W4 Games’ analysis of Gamalytic data also found that the number of Godot games generating more than $1m in annual sales has increased from two to more than 50 over the past three years.

Founded by core Godot developers and contributors, W4 Games provides tools, support and services aimed at bringing the engine to enterprise developers and studios.

“This collaboration with Tencent marks an important next step for W4 Games as we expand globally and bring Godot to more studios and developers,” said Q4 Games co-CEO Nicola Farronato.

“With Tencent as both a strategic partner and an investor, we have an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of enterprise-ready Godot technologies, particularly in Asia, while continuing to strengthen the open-source ecosystem that sits at the heart of everything we do.”

Godot Engine creator and W4 Games founder Juan Linietsky commented: “Over the past few years, Godot has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing game engine technologies, with W4 Games at the forefront of its adoption by major studios and enterprises.

“We’re excited to work with Tencent to build on the momentum and further establish Godot Engine as a leading platform for companies creating the next generation of video games."