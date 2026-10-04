AI's insane PR machine, Zynga's failed $400m Supercell deal and EU regulation | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and deputy editor Paige Cook talk through the latest games industry news on the 105th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show this week:

Europe's CPC targets King, Supercell, Mojang and others over virtual currencies.

Mark Pincus reveals Zynga nearly acquired Supercell for $400m in 2012.

Daily log-in bonuses and activity streaks under threat in EU Kids Act.

The future of cloud gaming.

And Craig rants about the insane AI PR machine and why cloud gaming will never work.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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