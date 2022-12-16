Week in Views - What caught our editorial eyes in the last seven days

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor BG.biz & BCG.biz Apple prepares to allow alternative app stores in the EU Interesting, isn’t it? Now that it’s happened it seems obvious. Of course Apple had to relent and allow third-party app stores. Doing so gets them off so many hooks and, well, it’s a victory for common sense, isn’t it? Now Epic can do what they want. Apple don’t fall foul of any EU law and users can buy goods and services right there in the app rather than being told to clear off to a browser. But it’s also the end of an era too. Never forget that when the iPhone first existed there was no App Store. Famously, Apple’s Steve Jobs had to be begged to even consider one. Such was his love for his immaculate walled-garden that he couldn’t bear the idea of anyone other than Apple running software on it. The compromise was that Apple policed all the submissions and charged an (at the time) reasonable 30% for all the stress, admin, hosting and serving. And it worked. To this day (opaque ever-changing submission rules not withstanding) the App Store is a paragon of virus/porn/nonsense-free online shopping. And it’s the victim of its own success as a result. When thousands of users turned to tens of millions that 30% cut and total ownership just didn’t stack up any more… We hope and pray that the new wave of App Stores that are inevitably just around the corner take stock and remember how Apple did it right.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person. Rogue Company comes to mobile with Rogue Company: Elite Rogue Company was one of those games like Battleborn, where it was always in the back of my head as ‘oh that exists’ back when Overwatch kick-started the shooter craze. Unlike Battleborn however, Rogue Company has lived on and now seems to be making the jump to mobile too. Activision-Blizzard gets a lot of flak for being too ‘mobile’, such as when it adopted loot boxes, but I’d argue it’s not been mobile up until Diablo Immortal was announced. Aside from the disastrous handling of the presentation, Diablo Immortal is arguably a smart move. But it also points to another major weak-point, why isn't Overwatch on mobile? I remember when Overwatch was initially released and we were promised a multimedia franchise. Instead all we got was the occasional animation and a few comics. Meanwhile, games like Rogue Company which seemed destined to live in its shadow are shooting ahead and offering themselves to a whole new audience. It’s a sobering reminder that all the money in the world can’t correct poor long-term strategy, and a heartening example of how a good game can continue to live on and succeed in pushing ahead.