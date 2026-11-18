The relaunch of Battle Bears Gold across Steam, Android and iOS saw the team generate $75,000 in its first week.

The studio "noticed a gap" in game releases across this month and the next, due to GTA 6's arrival.

GTA 6 will launch tomorrow and is anticipated to be one of the biggest games ever. It’s a cultural phenomenon like no other game. Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates the title may have surpassed $1.6 billion in pre-orders alone.

The big publishers are steering well clear of Rockstar’s big blockbuster. But some developers see the build-up and post-GTA window as an opening to get their game on the market.

One title that released just last week - eight days before GTA 6 - across iOS, Android and Steam is Battle Bears Gold. A comeback for the game that previously had to be taken offline due to tech issues.

You might recognise the IP - the shooter franchise first released in 2009, accumulating 40 million downloads worldwide since. The best-performing games in the series have been the flagship Battle Bears Gold and the Battle Bears Trilogy story games first reviewed by Pocket Gamer back during their original launches. Now the flagship has returned.

“Which sane team would launch a teddy bear shooter a week before the biggest game of the last decade? Us, apparently,” SkyVu head of product Joe Cann tells PocketGamer.biz.

“We’re definitely not trying to compete with Rockstar’s marketing budget, but the Battle Bears have survived huggables, zombies and flying unicorns and 17 years of changes in gaming. We figured we could survive the GTA drop too.

“On a serious note, we made a firm promise to our community that the game would re-release this year, long before GTA moved its release date, and we wanted to launch before the holiday period began. Strategically, we don’t overlap with GTA’s platforms (console) at present, and we noticed a gap in game releases across this month and the next. Likely because of the looming spectre of Rockstar’s super-game.”

“Which sane team would launch a teddy bear shooter a week before the biggest game of the last decade? Us, apparently.” Joe Cann

Ahead of the launch, Battle Bears Gold surpassed 16,000 wishlists on Steam. Post-release, SkyVu co-founder and CEO Ben Vu says the performance has surpassed expectations. The title reached the team’s $75,000 target for the first week.

“For a small indie team reviving a 17-year-old franchise, it’s been a pretty good start,” states Vu.

“Beyond the metrics, though, what’s been most rewarding is the feedback from fans in game and on our livestreams. Hearing how this game made their childhood, and how some even shed real tears on release day.”

"Heart-breaking"

Vu says Battle Bears Gold was previously taken offline because of outdated tech and, specifically, issues with Amazon Web Services support and compatibility with changing app store specs.

“It was heart-breaking to see the game go, but it’s given us the opportunity we have now. Since then, we’ve seen thousands of comments from people who played it as kids demanding its return, some fans have even started an online petition. That gave us the chance to rebuild the game alongside them.”

The Steam Store page featured Battle Bears Gold at launch

The title is being developed with a team that has previously played the original game. Head of product Joe Cann first played Battle Bears when he was 10 and is now leading its revival. After joining the studio, he’s also brought other players into the team, too.

“Many of our customer-facing departments, including art, support and content creation, are now run by former players who know this audience perfectly,” says Vu.

“For a small indie team reviving a 17-year-old franchise, it’s been a pretty good start.” Ben Vu

Since Battle Bears first launched, the industry has changed substantially - not least the prevalence of free-to-play and live service. Cann refers to the early days of the App Store as the “Wild West” , where a studio could create something original and reach millions without a massive budget.

“There were a lot of wacky apps, but also a ton of quality and creativity, and performance was generally merit-based: the more fun the game, the better it did,” says Cann.

“Today, there’s much more polish, but discoverability is much harder, marketing costs are much higher, and even major studios are struggling. Many of the top-performing apps feel like they were designed by behavioural psychologists and data analysts rather than people who love games. And we’re also in a changing industry where soon anyone will be able to create any game.”

He adds: “We’ve also discovered that gamers, particularly of my iPod Touch generation, yearn for the forgotten eras of gaming, when games were perhaps a little less polished but certainly had character.

“We’re not naive, though. Nostalgia brings players back, but it won’t keep them playing. We have to blend that character with modernisation to bring Battle Bears to an entirely new generation.”