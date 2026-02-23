Xbox's outgoing president Sarah Bond: "I’m proud of what we’ve built together"

Bond and executive VP of gaming Phil Spencer are leaving the company.

Outgoing Xbox president and COO Sarah Bond has issued a statement to staff following her departure from the company as Microsoft shuffles leadership at its games division.

The firm’s executive VP of gaming Phil Spencer is retiring after 38 years and having led Xbox for 12. He was replaced in the top job by Microsoft CoreAI product president Asha Sharma, whose previous credits include Instacart COO and Meta VP.

Matt Booty, meanwhile, was promoted to the role of EVP and chief content officer for Microsoft Gaming.

The initial announcement of the executive changes saw small mention of Bond’s departure and no comment from the outgoing president. Hours later, she released a statement sent to staff on LinkedIn.

She stated she was proud of what the team had over the years and felt the company was positioned for what comes next.

Bond leaves the role after two-and-a-half years, having spent nine years working with Xbox. She will remain on as a special advisor to Sharma to "help ensure a smooth transition".

End of an era

In the wake of the infamous Xbox One announcement back at E3 2013, Microsoft has spent over a decade restructuring its business with a string of studio acquisitions and building its subscription service Game Pass.

In recent years, the company has enacted widespread layoffs, studio closures and project cancellations.

You can read Bond’s statement in full below.

“I know there’s a lot of news to take in today.



“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the past eight-plus years. PC and cloud gaming are growing faster than ever, our next console is well underway, and together we’ve helped lay the foundation for a more open gaming platform that spans devices and reaches players around the world.



“When we announced our intention to acquire Activision Blizzard in 2022, I committed to helping lead Xbox through what would be a critical period of change. Over the past four years, we’ve navigated that moment together and positioned the business for what comes next. We took on some of the biggest challenges this organization has ever faced and did it as one team.



“With that, I’ve decided this is the right time for me to take my next step, both personally and professionally. We’re living through a transformative technological era that will shape the next generation of our industry, and I’m energized by what’s ahead.

"This moment also presents a unique opportunity for fresh eyes and new leadership to guide the team into its next chapter. I’ve had the privilege of spending time with Asha over the last few weeks as we’ve planned for this transition, and I’ve seen firsthand her deep commitment to our players, developers, and brand. She brings deep technology and commerce experience, along with a strong track record of building and scaling platforms that the world uses.

"Xbox deserves this. I’m excited to see her lead this next chapter for our team. I’ll remain on as a Special Advisor to Asha to help ensure a smooth transition and set the organization up for continued success.



“I want to thank Phil for his mentorship and friendship over the years. He’s been a consistent champion of this business and the people who make it what it is, and I’ve learned a great deal from the way he leads through both opportunity and challenge. I’m grateful for his trust and support throughout my time on the team. I also want to thank Satya for his sponsorship and support throughout my time at Microsoft.



“As I prepare to sign off, I’ve been reflecting on three simple questions I’ve tried to use to guide my days: Did I bring my best? Did I help someone else succeed? Did I do my best work?



“I hope the answer has been yes for many of you. It’s been a privilege to work alongside this team.”