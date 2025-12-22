YouTube's AI-powered Playables Builder will let creators make games

Playables Builder uses Gemini 3 to turn short text, image, or video prompts into bite-sized games.

Creators can generate playable experiences in minutes by simply describing their game idea.

The tool expands on YouTube Playables, which first launched to Premium users two years ago.

YouTube has launched a closed beta test for a new AI-powered tool it calls Playables Builder.

Using Gemini 3, the tool will allow creators to make and publish bite-sized playable games using short text, image, or video prompts on the platform.

YouTube said creators can describe a game idea in a few lines and have it converted into a working, playable experience that can be shared with their audience.

The beta is currently limited to creators in the US, Canada, Great Britain, and Australia, and requires an active YouTube channel and application approval. Interested creators can apply through the official website.

Creator eligibility

To participate in the program, creators must have an active YouTube channel account and a valid email. If they are approved, YouTube will send over log-in credentials that'll allow them access to the Playables Builder.

Playables Builder expands on YouTube’s existing Playables feature, which first launched to Premium users two years ago, and reflects a broader push to add interactive content to what has traditionally been a video-focused platform.

The approach mirrors strategies seen elsewhere, including Netflix Games, but places creators at the centre of game production rather than external studios.