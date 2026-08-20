ZBD reveals embedded financial infrastructure for games

The platform covers money flowing into games, through player economies and back out to players and creators.

Its Embedded Accounts product supports real-money P2P marketplaces, creator economies and cash-outs.

ZBD has raised $90m from investors including RAINE, Square Enix and Lakestar.

ZBD has revealed a full platform of embedded financial infrastructure designed to support money flowing into, through and out of games.

The platform includes Embedded Accounts, Embedded Payouts, Embedded Rewards and Branded Debit Cards to allow studios and publishers build financial relationships with players.

ZBD said its Embedded Accounts product, primarily aimed at PC and console titles, supports direct deposits, real-money peer-to-peer marketplaces, creator economies and compliant cash-outs.

“The big shift"

Embedded Payouts enables publishers to pay players, creators and esports competitors through bank accounts, Cash App, gift cards and push-to-card.

Meanwhile, Embedded Rewards allows studios to integrate real-money rewards into gameplay, progression and liveops events, while Branded Debit Cards extend loyalty beyond games by rewarding real-world spending with in-game benefits.

ZBD said it has raised $90 million from investors including RAINE, Square Enix and Lakestar, and is a licensed payment provider in a majority of US states and across the EEA.

“Money has been part of the video games experience for as long as I can remember, but the big shift is that consumers now expect two-way financial relationships with publishers," said ZBD chief commercial officer Gordon Thornton."

He added: "I see our role as enabling studios to implement strategies they’ve always wanted to, but simply haven’t had the tech or licenses available before."