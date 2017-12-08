News

Arcade shooter Defenoid shoots down the competition to win the Big Indie Pitch at G-Star 2017

By , Senior Editor

Arcade shooter Defenoid proved a popular title at the recent Big Indie Pitch at G-Star 2017 where it claimed the top prize.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-styled format.

Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and, more importantly, the coveted Big Indie Pitch bat.

Defenoid

Developed by MMZZUU, Defenoid appears a rather simple game where players use one-touch controls to avoid fire and destroy enemies, all without leaving the boundaries of the small stage. But once the bullets start flying, this game is anything but simple, and is incredibly fun to play.

Dead 2048

Developed by Cogoo, Dead 2048 is a 2048-style puzzle tower defence game also starring zombies that came second at the Big Indie Pitch. The title takes the fun of 2048-style games and adds new mechanics and features to create something that feels both familiar and unique.

GWARP

Sinkhole Studios came third at the BIP with space golfing game GWARP. The quirky title will see you simply flicking the screen in an attempt to get the golf ball to the game’s various floating islands. You’ll also defeat monsters while you’re at it too, obviously.


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

