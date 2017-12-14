News

Food Truck Chef developer Nukebox Studios partners with Tilting Point on $18 million UA campaign

By , Deputy Editor

Mobile games publisher Tilting Point has partnered with rising Indian mobile developer Nukebox Studios on a new user acquisition campaign for its game Food Truck Chef.

The partnership sees Tilting Point investing up to $18 million in UA for Food Truck Chef over the next three years. The publisher will also manage the campaign on Nukebox's behalf.

Food Truck Chef has been a breakout hit for Nukebox, surpassing three million downloads in 10 days and generating $500,000 in 45 days. It has now surpassed five million downloads since launching in July 2017.

Keep on truckin'

"Food Truck Chef has already proven itself as a tremendous success thanks to Nukebox Studios' excellent design," said Tilting Point COO Samir El Agili.

"With this new partnership, we are laying the groundwork to further grow the user base and lifetime value of this exciting title and brand."

We spoke to Nukebox CEO Amit Hardi at NASSCOM 2017 back in November 2017 about how the game came to be, and the studio's goal of becoming India's Supercell.


