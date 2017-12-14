Tencent generated 51.6% of China's online games revenue in China in Q3 2017

Tencent generated 51.6% of all online gaming revenues in China during the third quarter of 2017, according to iResearch China.
The Beijing-based research company studied gaming revenues across PC and mobile generated between July and September 2017. The market generated 63.54 billion yuan ($9.6 billion) during the period alone.
Tencent's 51.6% market share is the highest it has ever held in its history. NetEase came a distant second, generating 13.5% of revenues, while Perfect World took third place with 2.3% of revenues.
Ever-growing
Mobile gaming in total accounted for 65.7% of online game revenues for China-based companies in Q3 2017. This figure has grown steadily over the last two years, though it is only an increase of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.
Tencent is no doubt set to generate even more money in the coming months with two new mobile games using the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds IP. One title is a traditional PUBG experience, while the other is a faster-paced arcade take on the experience.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?