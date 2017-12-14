Tencent generated 51.6% of China's online games revenue in China in Q3 2017

Tencent generated 51.6% of all online gaming revenues in China during the third quarter of 2017, according to iResearch China.

The Beijing-based research company studied gaming revenues across PC and mobile generated between July and September 2017. The market generated 63.54 billion yuan ($9.6 billion) during the period alone.

Tencent's 51.6% market share is the highest it has ever held in its history. NetEase came a distant second, generating 13.5% of revenues, while Perfect World took third place with 2.3% of revenues.

Ever-growing

Mobile gaming in total accounted for 65.7% of online game revenues for China-based companies in Q3 2017. This figure has grown steadily over the last two years, though it is only an increase of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Tencent is no doubt set to generate even more money in the coming months with two new mobile games using the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds IP. One title is a traditional PUBG experience, while the other is a faster-paced arcade take on the experience.