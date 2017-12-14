News

Tencent generated 51.6% of China's online games revenue in China in Q3 2017

Tencent generated 51.6% of China's online games revenue in China in Q3 2017
By , Deputy Editor

Tencent generated 51.6% of all online gaming revenues in China during the third quarter of 2017, according to iResearch China.

The Beijing-based research company studied gaming revenues across PC and mobile generated between July and September 2017. The market generated 63.54 billion yuan ($9.6 billion) during the period alone.

Tencent's 51.6% market share is the highest it has ever held in its history. NetEase came a distant second, generating 13.5% of revenues, while Perfect World took third place with 2.3% of revenues.

Ever-growing

Mobile gaming in total accounted for 65.7% of online game revenues for China-based companies in Q3 2017. This figure has grown steadily over the last two years, though it is only an increase of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Tencent is no doubt set to generate even more money in the coming months with two new mobile games using the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds IP. One title is a traditional PUBG experience, while the other is a faster-paced arcade take on the experience.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

Data & Research Aug 5th, 2014

Chinese web and client game growth halts as mobile gears up

News Jul 14th, 2017

Mobile games revenues surpassed PC and console revenues in 2016 for the first time

News Jun 2nd, 2017

Mobile eSports revenues in China expected to climb to nearly $7 billion in 2017

Data & Research Jun 23rd, 2015

When Chinese mobile gaming market growth isn't happening in China

Data & Research Feb 12th, 2015

Why all data on the size of the Chinese mobile game market is wrong

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.