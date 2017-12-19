News

NetEase kicks off $650,000 championship for PUBG clone Rules of Survival

NetEase kicks off $650,000 championship for PUBG clone Rules of Survival
By , Deputy Editor

NetEase has kicked off a world championship for its recently launched mobile battle royale game Rules of Survival with a total prize pool of $650,000 up for grabs.

The initial stages of the championship will be separated by region, with tournaments in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. A prize pool of $60,000 will be available on each server, with the overall winners receiving $30,000.

The winning teams will then be invited to the final in China, where they will face off alongside nine Chinese teams. The overall winners will take home $150,000, with a total prize pool of $476,000 to be doled out throughout the tournament.

Battle it out

Registration for the Rules of Survival World Championship begins on December 20th and ends on December 27th. Only teams of four will be allowed to enter.

Rules of Survival has seen some success since launching on November 14th. It surpassed 15 million downloads earlier in December 2017 and launched an influencer campaign to draw in more players.

NetEase's other PUBG clone, Knives Out, has done even better for itself. It cleared 100 million downloads in its first month of beta, and received a full global launch on December 14th.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Dec 19th, 2017

NetEase's PUBG clone Knives Out surpasses 100 million downloads in just over a month

News Dec 13th, 2017

NetEase's PUBG-like Rules of Survival racks up 15 million downloads

1 Comment & Opinion Dec 1st, 2017

It’s got millions of downloads but what is NetEase's plan to monetise its PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clones?

12 List May 3rd, 2016

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2016

News Dec 20th, 2017

AR developer Reality Gaming Group partners with eSports app Gizer to bring tournaments to Reality Clash

Comments

1 comment
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Reply
Yahya TA
salut
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.