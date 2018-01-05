News

Google invests in Chinese mobile game live streaming platform Chushou

Chinese mobile game live streaming platform Chushou has raised a new Series D funding round that adds internet giant Google to its list of investors.

As reported by TechCrunch, the Beijing-based company has raised more than $120 million in investment to date.

It’s not clear how much Chushou has raised during this funding round. Local reports claimed Google itself had invested around $76.8 million, but this is not believed to be accurate.

Big in China

Chushou is a live streaming service that offers features similar to Western platforms like the Amazon-owned Twitch. Currently the platform focuses on the Chinese games market.

Largely used for mobile titles, which are hugely popular in China, streamers and spectators are able to interact and chat with each other during gameplay.

The service is said to have around 250,000 streamers live streaming every day and around 90 million registered spectators.

“Chushou has built an impressive platform, with a dedicated and quickly growing base of content creators and consumers and smart expansion plans,” said Google principal of corporate development in north Asia Frank Lin.

“We’re excited to be supporting Chushou through this investment to help them execute those plans, bringing great mobile gaming content to more people around the world.”


