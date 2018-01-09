News

Indian publisher Nazara acquires majority stake in sports games developer Nextwave Multimedia

Indian mobile games publisher Nazara Technologies has acquired a majority stake in Chennai-based developer Nextwave Multimedia.

The casual and multiplayer-focused games studio is best known for its World Cricket Championship game.

Its portfolio of titles have generated more than 100 million downloads over the last seven years.

VR arcades

A Nazara press release said the popularity of the WCC franchise offers the company an “ideal platform for ushering in virtual reality arcades and launching mobile sports around cricket in India”.

Nazara has invested in a number of companies in recent times, including MasterMind Sports, Moong Labs and HalaPlay.

“Nazara has been on the lookout for gaming companies which have established strong leadership in the sports genre,” said Nazara Games CEO Manish Agarwal.

“Nextwave offers a strong promise of dominating the space globally with its massive large fan base of over approx. 15 million monthly active users and very strong product offering.”


