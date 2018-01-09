News

Oculus partners with Xiaomi to manufacture upcoming standalone VR headset Oculus Go

January 9th, 2018 partnership Oculus
Xiaomi 		Not disclosed
Oculus partners with Xiaomi to manufacture upcoming standalone VR headset Oculus Go
VR company Oculus has partnered with China-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi to produce its upcoming standalone mobile VR headset Oculus Go.

As part of the deal, Xiaomi will be manufacturing both the Go and a China-specific version, branded the Mi VR Standalone. Both headsets will use the same core technology.

The firms have also partnered with Qualcomm to use its Snapdragon 821 Mobile VR Platform. The headset will feature a 2K high-resolution LCD screen and integrated spatial audio, along with "next-generation lenses".

The next phase

The Mi VR Standalone will support both the Oculus Mobile SDK and the Mi VR SDK, which will allow both Western and Chinese developers easy access to developing for the platform. It is unclear if the Oculus Go will support the Mi VR SDK.

"The standalone VR form factor represents the next significant phase of VR hardware development at Oculus," said Facebook VP of VR Hugo Barra.

"Through our partnership with Xiaomi, both Oculus Go and Mi VR Standalone represent our first step in delivering that sweet spot between mobile and PC VR. These devices will be, hands down, the easiest way to get into VR."

The Oculus Go was first revealed back in October 2017 at Oculus Connect 4. It is pitched as a mid-point between current mobile VR and PC VR setups.


