Nintendo and Cygames' Dragalia Lost picks up 200,000 pre-registrations

Senior Editor

Nintendo and Cygames’ upcoming mobile RPG Dragalia Lost has racked up 200,000 pre-registrations ahead of its launch.

The title was revealed in April as it was also announced that Nintendo had acquired a five per cent stake in the CyberAgent subsidiary.

Early benefits

Players who register early for the title stand to receive special in-game currency, known as dragon crystals. Currently the rewards go up to 1,500 dragon crystals for hitting 500,000 pre-registrations.

Dragalia Lost is set for launch in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau during the summer.

A European and US launch are set to follow, though no dates have been set.

Nintendo will be hoping Draglia Lost can generate as much buzz as its biggest mobile game to date, Fire Emblem Heroes.

Though an original IP, the RPG nature will likely help it appeal to Nintendo’s most lucrative mobile audience in Japan.

