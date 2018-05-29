Pokemon Company profits almost halve to $81 million

Profits at The Pokemon Company nearly halved year-on-year to $80.8 million in the fiscal year ending February 28th 2018.

As reported by Serkan Toto, the dip from a record $145.6 million the year prior was largely due to decreased sales from its hit mobile game Pokemon Go and 3DS titles Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

Second best year

It should be noted however that while profits have taken a significant hit, the year still marks the company’s second most profitable ever.

In fact, the report notes that the figure is almost as much as all previous net profits combined.

Revenues were not disclosed.

Pokemon Go remains a top earner for The Pokemon Company and the game’s developer Niantic.

At the time of writing, according to App Annie data, the title is a top 10 grossing App Store game in numerous global markets including the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.