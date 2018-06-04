News

India’s Nazara taps real-money games market in Kenya

By , Senior Editor

Indian mobile publisher Nazara Technologies is moving into the real-money gaming market in Kenya with the formation of a new subsidiary.

Nazara holds a 70 per cent stake in the newly formed NZWorld. The company has secured a betting license from Kenya’s Betting Control Board to operate its new titles in the country.

Sports-focus

Plans are already afoot to release sports betting, sports fantasy, sports arcade and real-money quiz products in the region, starting with FIFA 18 in June 2018.

This will tak the form of a social predication sports app developed by Mastermind Sports - a company Nazara has previously invested in - that allows users to place bets in real-time.

“Real Money gaming is popular in African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon in addition to Kenya, primarily on account of a well laid out and clear licensing framework,” said Nazara CEO Manish Agarwal.

“We are excited to leverage Nazara’s on-ground network built over the last few years so as to exploit the sports betting and the fantasy market in the African countries beginning with FIFA 18.”

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

