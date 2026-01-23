1SP Agency acquires games industry matchmaking platform MeetToMatch

1SP says the deal supports its ambition to cover the full marketing mix, from brand building to live experiences.

MeetToMatch will gain additional resources to scale globally and accelerate platform development.

The partners aim to enhance how professionals connect and do business at games industry events worldwide.

Marketing firm 1SP Agency has acquired B2B matchmaking and events platform MeetToMatch for an undisclosed fee.

1SP said the acquisition strengthens its data-driven networking and event technology capabilities, combining consumer marketing expertise with B2B matchmaking across the global games ecosystem.

The acquisition will also allow the agency to add B2B matchmaking and event technology to its brand activation and gaming communications capabilities.

New opportunities

Founded in 2009, MeetToMatch is a games industry matchmaking and event platform that connects developers, publishers, investors and professionals through structured networking.

"Our ambition is to support game companies across the entire marketing mix - from brand building and demand generation to sales activation and live experiences," said 1SP Agency managing director Torsten Oppermann.

"With MeetToMatch, we now add a powerful matchmaking and event technology layer that significantly enhances how professionals connect, do business, and create value at trade shows worldwide."

MeetToMatch co-founder Fedor van Herpen commented: “Partnering with 1SP Agency allows MeetToMatch to scale faster, expand globally, and unlock new opportunities beyond the core games industry.

He added: “Together, we now have the financial means and development power and are building a true Swiss Army knife for doing business across the games and digital entertainment industries, and we are looking forward to announcing the next phase of the MeetToMatch platform soon."