a16z Speedrun opens applications for its sixth accelerator program

Applications close September 28, 2025, ahead of an April Demo Day.

a16Z invests $500k upfront for 10% equity plus $500k in the next round.

The firm takes no board seats, leaving control with founders.

Startups also get legal support, option pools, and hiring resources.

a16z Speedrun has opened applications for the sixth round of its startup accelerator.

Starting January 2026, the 12-week program offers startups up to $1 million in funding along with mentorship and guidance from industry experts.

Applications are open until September 28th, 2025, with the program running from January 26th, 2026, to a Demo Day in April 2026.

The investment firm said it will invest $500,000 for 10% equity via SAFE plus an additional $500,000 in the next round within 18 months, with pro rata rights for future funding.

Moreover, a16z said it does not take board seats, as the firm believes founders should control their boards at this stage.

Founder community

The program also requires an option pool for early hires and provides legal support for setup and incorporation.

“You will have the support of the awesome speedrun team," said A16Z general manager Joshua Lu in a post. “They are all world-class at what they do and we collectively work our butts off to continually earn our seats on your company's journey.

“You'll also get to join the most tight-knit community of ambitious founders out there who not only help but also push each other every day."

Launched in 2023, a16z Speedrun has invested over $180m in over 150 startups. Its fifth program in July was the largest yet, selecting 60 companies from 14,000 applicants.