Aghanim appoints new CRO and COO

McLaughlin steps into the CRO role after leading revenue and partnerships across the Americas and Europe.

Sevodina brings extensive operations leadership experience across mobile games, fintech, and technology platforms.

The appointments signal a leadership push as Aghanim enters its next growth phase.

Mobile game fintech company Aghanim has appointed Conor McLaughlin and Valentina Sevodina as chief revenue officer and chief operating officer, respectively.

Prior to his role as CRO, McLaughlin served as VP of revenue and partnerships (Americas & EU) at the company, where he led commercial strategy across key Western markets.

Before joining Aghanim, he spent nearly three years at Liftoff Mobile, progressing from director of strategic partnerships to senior director, strategic partnerships.

Sevodina, meanwhile, has built a senior operations career spanning mobile games, commerce, and technology platforms, with a focus on scaling teams, systems, and global operations.

She first served as the company’s head of operations from 2024 to 2026. Prior to Aghanim, she previously spent more than a decade at Xsolla, progressing through multiple senior leadership roles.

Next phase

With deep experience in scaling innovation and operations, they will play a key role in shaping Aghanim’s next phase, leading teams from its New York City and Los Angeles offices.

“When I first saw what Constantin Andry, Konstantin Golubitsky, and Albert Tugushev had built, I instantly knew it was something revolutionary," McLaughlin wrote in a post.

“It has been a privilege over the past year to work alongside the top fintech-meets-gaming experts in the direct-to-consumer space.

“Excited for the next stage of our journey and look forward to continue working in the best interests of our partners who see value through noise. More to come."

