Airoclip raises $2.75m in seed round to make AI-powered puzzle games

Bengaluru-based games startup Airoclip has raised nearly $2.8 million in a seed funding round to reinforce its teams and accelerate game personalisation technology.

The round was led by T-Accelerate Capital and co-led by Centre Court Capital and Bitkraft Ventures.

Airoclip has already launched puzzle games Tap Hexa and Hexa Dreams, achieving over 300,000 installs after building steam in the US and Europe. The AI-powered studio is looking to create more premium puzzle titles that reach players on a global scale.

AI-powered puzzles

Airoclip was formed in 2024 by CEO Naga Rohith Anisetty and co-founder Pruthvi Sai Y, alumni of IIM Calcutta. They are looking to use AI-driven personalisation and content generation to build puzzle games with adaptive story integration and scalable live ops.

The funding going towards its teams will aim to strengthen game development, design, marketing and data.

"We’re not just building games - we’re crafting experiences that evolve with every player. We’re thrilled to partner with investors who share that vision and will help us bring it to life," said Rohith.

Pruthvi added: "We combine strong game design principles with innovative content formats that generative AI now enables. This approach will significantly enhance player engagement and unlock new revenue streams.

"By creating personalised, culturally relevant content, we can scale efficiently across global markets with experiences that truly resonate with players everywhere."

T-Accelerate Capital founding general partner Carol Wong commented on the investment: "We’re excited to partner with Airoclip on their growth journey. Their sharp blend of analytical depth and creative ambition reflects the evolution of India’s gaming ecosystem and underscores the confidence of a new generation of studios ready to compete on the global stage."

Last month, Bitkraft Ventures assured it would double down on investments into India's games studios and esports sector despite the country's sudden real-money gaming ban.