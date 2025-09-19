All you need to know before descending into one of the world’s top games markets

A practical navigation guide before you head to Southeast Asia’s foremost games industry event, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea, on October 31st.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea lands in Goyang-si, in the metropolitan area of Seoul, on October 31st, and it’s your chance to connect with the biggest names in one of the world’s top five games markets. Previous attendees to our events include Tencent, Lilith Games, Xsolla, miHoYo, Supercell, Mattel 163 and more. Whether you’re travelling from across the world or just a short train ride away, it’s always better to come prepared. We’ve put together everything you need to know to make the most of your trip.

Before that, here’s what makes PG Connects Summit Korea unmissable:

More than 500 games industry delegates (68% game makers and 52% C-level executives) from around Asia and beyond

Curated networking sessions connecting investors, publishers, and developers

Multitrack agenda covering mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, XR and more

Vibrant expo area with booths and meeting spacesIndie showcase tables and pitching competition

Dedicated post-conference networking events

One of the top five global games markets, Korea is home to industry giants like Krafton, Nexon, NCSoft, Netmarble, Com2uS, and more. Korea is a powerhouse of global games. At PG Connects Summit Korea, you’ll meet both domestic talent and international leaders ready to forge new business collaborations.

Book an Early Bird ticket today, saving you up to ₩210,000 ($150).

PGC Summit Korea survival guide

Visas and travel documents

Before booking your flight, check whether you need a visa to enter Korea. Citizens of 67 countries are currently visa-exempt, while others may require a K-ETA (Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation). Always double-check your government’s latest travel advice before departure.

Flying in

Most international visitors will arrive via Incheon International Airport (ICN), west of Seoul. From there, allow 60-90 minutes to reach Goyang-si, depending on traffic and transport choice.

Getting around

Subway: Seoul’s extensive subway system covers the entire metropolitan area, including Goyang-si on Line 3.

Taxis: Prefer a cab? Download the Kakao T app - the go-to service for booking taxis quickly and reliably.

Connectivity

Expect world-class connectivity. Korea is famous for its lightning-fast, reliable Wi-Fi across airports, hotels, and public spaces, so staying connected is never an issue.

Weather in October

Pack for mild, sunny days. Average daytime temperatures sit around 20°C, with cooler evenings dropping to around 7°C. A light jacket or layers will keep you comfortable.

Event venue

The summit takes place at Hall 3, Goyang Flower Exhibition Centre (595 Hosu-ro, Janghang-dong, Ilsandong-gu, Goyang-si). The venue is well-connected and offers plenty of nearby dining and accommodation options.

See you there!

