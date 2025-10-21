Meet leading companies like KRAFTON, NCSOFT and Garena in Korea
- Explore key talks, panels, and curated fringe events at the inaugural PG Connects Summit Korea.
- Connect with attending companies like Microsoft, KRAFTON, Com2uS Platform, NCSOFT, Tilting Point, Garena, and Wizards of the Coast are many more.
The inaugural PG Connects Summit Korea is only ten days away. Come join the global games industry as delegates gather in the world's fourth biggest games market October 31st, alongside Contents Universe Korea's digital entertainment show and Korea GDC.
- PGC Summit Korea at-a-glance
- 500 international games industry delegates
- 4 conference tracks featuring 50 expert speakers
- Mobile, PC, Console, AI, HTML5, XR and more
- An expo area hosting the sector's leading companies
- Integrated meeting platform for business matchmaking
- Dedicated post-conference networking activity
Tickets are live - register today.
Schedule reveal
NB: schedule subject to change – check the official event site for the latest updates.
9:55-10:10
Welcome and introduction
10:00-11:00
Fringe event: Connector SpeedMatch
10:10-10:30
Track: Global Trends - East vs West: How To Balance Player Needs & Expand Your Bottom Line
Featured speakers: Yannik Hellmich - Germania Game Studios
10:30-10:50
Track: Global Trends - Are you Ready To Go Global?
Featured speakers: Byeongwoo Kim - Com2uS Platform
10:50-11:10
Track: Global Trends - Shift From Mobile To Steam & Console: The Changing Landscape Of Korean Game Development
Featured speakers: Sang Hoon Lim - THISISGAME
11:10-11:30
Track: Monetiser - Turning Play Into Performance With Gameplay Ads
Featured speakers: Sean Yuh - GeeMee
11:50-12:30
Track: Monetiser - Bridging The Gap: How To Crack The East Meets West Code
Featured speakers: Taewon Yun - NCSOFT, Lea Nam - Tilting Point, Hyong June (Peter) Moon - Krafton
13:30-13:50
Track: The Growth Track - The Data-Driven Gamer: Unlocking The Future Of Community, Beyond The Game
Featured speakers: Wooyong (George) Jeong - Minimap
13:50-14:10
Track: The Growth Track - Getting Deals Done: Negotiating IP Crossovers Across Borders
Featured speakers: Alex Choe - Wizards of the Coast
14:00-16:00
Fringe event: The Very Big Indie Pitch
(Mobile, PC & Console edition)
14:10-14:30
Track: The Growth Track - AI, UGC, & IP: Building Global Playgrounds For The Next Era Of Games
Featured speakers: Mona Ibrahim - WW Consulting + UGC Attorney
14:50-15:30
Track: The Growth Track - How Different Are UA & Monetisation Strategies In Eastern And Western Markets?
Featured speakers: Claire Rozain - Rzain & SisterSoundfr, Oscar Clark - Arcanix.ai, Myoungwon Kim - Mistplay
15:30-15:50
Track: Game Maker Insights - Reinventing Mobile Game Publishing Through AI & Demand-Driven Design
Featured speakers: Lucio Im - Supercent
15:50-16:10
Track: Game Maker Insights - STOP WITH THE HERO COMPLEX: Shipping Is Mandatory; Suffering Is Optional
Featured speakers: Joni Lappalainen - Dreamloop Games
16:10-16:30
Track: Game Maker Insights - Will AI Truly Help In Game Creation?
Featured speakers: Kyubong Nah - NC AI
16:30-16:50
Track: Game Maker Insights - Lightning Lesson In LiveOps: Less Is More
Featured speakers: Oscar Clark - Arcanix.ai
16:50-17:30
Track: Game Maker Insights - Smarter Games, Smarter Agents: The Future Of AI In Play And Beyond
Featured speakers: Sundong Kim - GIST, Byung-Jun Lee - Korea University, Hyeyon Kwon - Sentience
Attending companies
From exciting indies to the biggest global brands in the industry - you'll find them all at PGC Summit Korea...
Explore the essential multitrack agenda and curated fringe events levelling up your business at PGC Summit Korea, and book your ticket today.