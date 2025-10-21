Meet leading companies like KRAFTON, NCSOFT and Garena in Korea

Explore key talks, panels, and curated fringe events at the inaugural PG Connects Summit Korea.

Connect with attending companies like Microsoft, KRAFTON, Com2uS Platform, NCSOFT, Tilting Point, Garena, and Wizards of the Coast are many more.

The inaugural PG Connects Summit Korea is only ten days away. Come join the global games industry as delegates gather in the world's fourth biggest games market October 31st, alongside Contents Universe Korea's digital entertainment show and Korea GDC.

PGC Summit Korea at-a-glance

500 international games industry delegates

4 conference tracks featuring 50 expert speakers

Mobile, PC, Console, AI, HTML5, XR and more

An expo area hosting the sector's leading companies

Integrated meeting platform for business matchmaking

Dedicated post-conference networking activity

Tickets are live - register today.

Schedule reveal

NB: schedule subject to change – check the official event site for the latest updates.

9:55-10:10

Welcome and introduction

10:00-11:00

Fringe event: Connector SpeedMatch

10:10-10:30

Track: Global Trends - East vs West: How To Balance Player Needs & Expand Your Bottom Line

Featured speakers: Yannik Hellmich - Germania Game Studios

10:30-10:50

Track: Global Trends - Are you Ready To Go Global?

Featured speakers: Byeongwoo Kim - Com2uS Platform

10:50-11:10

Track: Global Trends - Shift From Mobile To Steam & Console: The Changing Landscape Of Korean Game Development

Featured speakers: Sang Hoon Lim - THISISGAME

11:10-11:30

Track: Monetiser - Turning Play Into Performance With Gameplay Ads

Featured speakers: Sean Yuh - GeeMee

11:50-12:30

Track: Monetiser - Bridging The Gap: How To Crack The East Meets West Code

Featured speakers: Taewon Yun - NCSOFT, Lea Nam - Tilting Point, Hyong June (Peter) Moon - Krafton

13:30-13:50

Track: The Growth Track - The Data-Driven Gamer: Unlocking The Future Of Community, Beyond The Game

Featured speakers: Wooyong (George) Jeong - Minimap

13:50-14:10

Track: The Growth Track - Getting Deals Done: Negotiating IP Crossovers Across Borders

Featured speakers: Alex Choe - Wizards of the Coast

14:00-16:00

Fringe event: The Very Big Indie Pitch

(Mobile, PC & Console edition)

14:10-14:30

Track: The Growth Track - AI, UGC, & IP: Building Global Playgrounds For The Next Era Of Games

Featured speakers: Mona Ibrahim - WW Consulting + UGC Attorney

14:50-15:30

Track: The Growth Track - How Different Are UA & Monetisation Strategies In Eastern And Western Markets?

Featured speakers: Claire Rozain - Rzain & SisterSoundfr, Oscar Clark - Arcanix.ai, Myoungwon Kim - Mistplay

15:30-15:50

Track: Game Maker Insights - Reinventing Mobile Game Publishing Through AI & Demand-Driven Design

Featured speakers: Lucio Im - Supercent

15:50-16:10

Track: Game Maker Insights - STOP WITH THE HERO COMPLEX: Shipping Is Mandatory; Suffering Is Optional

Featured speakers: Joni Lappalainen - Dreamloop Games

16:10-16:30

Track: Game Maker Insights - Will AI Truly Help In Game Creation?

Featured speakers: Kyubong Nah - NC AI

16:30-16:50

Track: Game Maker Insights - Lightning Lesson In LiveOps: Less Is More

Featured speakers: Oscar Clark - Arcanix.ai

16:50-17:30

Track: Game Maker Insights - Smarter Games, Smarter Agents: The Future Of AI In Play And Beyond

Featured speakers: Sundong Kim - GIST, Byung-Jun Lee - Korea University, Hyeyon Kwon - Sentience

Attending companies

From exciting indies to the biggest global brands in the industry - you'll find them all at PGC Summit Korea...

Explore the essential multitrack agenda and curated fringe events levelling up your business at PGC Summit Korea, and book your ticket today.