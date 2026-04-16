Amazon ends third-party support on Luna as service shifts strategy

Users can no longer purchase services like Ubisoft+ through Amazon Luna.

The Bring Your Own Library feature will be shut down, cutting access to external storefronts.

Purchased games on Luna will remain accessible only until June 10th.

Amazon has ended support for third-party subscriptions and integrations on its cloud gaming service Amazon Luna, as it shifts focus toward its own ecosystem.

The move means users can no longer purchase third-party subscriptions such as Ubisoft+ through Luna or access external libraries via the platform.

Moreover, existing subscriptions bought via the platform will renew one final time before being automatically cancelled at the end of their billing cycle.

Amazon is also discontinuing its Bring Your Own Library feature, which allowed players to stream games they owned on platforms like GOG Galaxy and Ubisoft Connect.

Access to these libraries through Luna will end on June 3rd, while purchased games will remain playable on the service until June 10th.

Strict changes

Unlike Google Stadia, Amazon will not offer refunds for games bought through Luna, though users can still access titles via linked third-party accounts.

The changes follow a broader repositioning of Luna after its October 2025 relaunch, which introduced GameNight, a collection of casual multiplayer titles.

Amazon said it is prioritising accessible, social gaming experiences while continuing to offer Luna Premium and benefits for Prime subscribers.