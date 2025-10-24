Amazon relaunches Luna with beginner-friendly multiplayer games designed for social play

Exclusive launch title Courtroom Chaos stars Snoop Dogg as the judge in a comedic courtroom game.

Players can use their smartphones as controllers, with access included for Prime members.

Luna Premium, priced at $9.99 per month, offers expanded access to major titles like EA Sports FC 25 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Amazon has relaunched its game-streaming service Luna by adding beginner-friendly multiplayer games.

The company said that GameNight, a new collection of over 25 local multiplayer games created to bring friends and family together for shared play.

GameNight will include exclusive titles from Amazon Game Studios, beginning with ‘Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg', a courtroom title where players create characters and defend their stories before Judge Snoop Dogg.

The tech giant said the games can be played using a phone as a controller and are available for free to Prime members.

Players can upgrade to Luna Premium for $9.99 per month to access a wider game library that includes EA Sports FC 25, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Batman: Arkham Knight.

Simplifying social play

GameNight’s lineup features other titles like Angry Birds Flock Party, Draw & Guess, The Jackbox Party Pack 9, Ticket to Ride, Exploding Kittens 2, Clue, and Tetris Effect: Connected.

Amazon said that by offering an accessible library of multiplayer games playable via smartphones, it aims to make Luna a go-to platform for Prime members looking for an easy, social gaming experience during hangouts or game nights.

“GameNight takes even further the idea of easy access that’s core to the new Luna, delivering a collection of incredibly fun and approachable games that absolutely shine when played together with friends and family,” said Amazon Luna general manager Jeff Gattis.

“Anyone with a smartphone can dive right in and have a blast, regardless of their gaming abilities.”