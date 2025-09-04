Aonic acquires Prime Insights in $250m deal to build global rewards platform 

The merger creates a unified rewards and data platform with over $300m in annual revenues.

Deal brings together Exmox, Prime Insights, and Mega Fortuna to scale tech-driven rewards and insights.

Aonic aims to boost reach, engagement, and insights for game developers and research clients.

Swedish games group Aonic has acquired tech firm Prime Insights in a deal worth over $250 million.

Aonic said the deal marks its largest acquisition, creating a unified rewards and data platform with annual revenues exceeding $300m.

Prime Insights CEO Benjamin Ritzka will remain in his role and has reinvested heavily into Aonic, becoming one of its largest shareholders.

The deal unites growth partner Exmox, Prime Insights and Mega Fortuna to scale and strengthen their tech-driven rewards and data services.

A competitive edge

Aonic said that together, they aim to deliver greater reach, insights, and engagement for mobile game developers and consumer research clients.

“Prime Insights has rewritten the rules in programmatic data collection for consumer insights as a true disruptor in the highly competitive world of research technology,” said Aonic CEO and co-founder Paul Schempp.

“It is rare to come across such a brilliant tech entrepreneur as Benjamin, and as powerful a team as Prime Insights, so we couldn’t be happier to partner up. This transaction marks a major step in our vision of becoming a dominant global player.

“Bringing together scale, data and technology will be the key to sharpening our competitive edge. We welcome Benjamin and his team with highest regards – they deserve every accolade.”

“The growth path we achieved with Prime Insights over recent years is unprecedented in our industry,” said Prime Insights CEO and founder Ritzka. “A transaction of this scale is an amazing validation of everything we’ve built. A huge thanks to my fantastic team at Prime Insights."