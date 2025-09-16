Apple debuts dedicated Games app in iOS 26

Social features in the Apple Games app include ‘play together’ tabs, leaderboards, and a dedicated Apple Arcade section.

Apple has released its Games app along with new software updates across its devices as part of iOS 26.

The new update comes after the iPhone maker first unveiled its Apple Games app in June to serve as a central hub for all of a player’s App Store titles.

The stated aim is to provide a single destination for all of a players' games and offer a specialised discovery space for new games, providing recommendations tailored to specific users.

Social features include a ‘play together’ tab for tracking friends’ activity, challenges, and leaderboards for competitive score-based play, alongside a dedicated Apple Arcade tab.

Creative tools

Elsewhere, Apple said its new features bring greater consistency across its ecosystem, with tools to simplify everyday tasks for users across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

The new translucent material, Liquid Glass, enhances app icons, widgets, controls, and navigation across Apple and third-party apps.

There's also now a visual intelligence feature that allows users to take screenshots and ask ChatGPT questions about what’s on screen, or search platforms like Google and Etsy for similar products.

Moreover, new creative tools include Genmoji - where users can combine multiple emojis into one - and expanded styles in Image Playground with ChatGPT support.

On Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods, Workout Buddy introduces personalised, spoken motivation during workouts for a more engaging fitness experience.