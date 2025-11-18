Apple launches Mini Apps Partner Program with reduced commission on qualifying in-app purchases

The program formalises how mini games and embedded experiences operate on the App Store.

Developers must meet new safety and transparency requirements to access the reduced commission.

Apple requires the use of the Declared Age Range API to ensure age-appropriate content.

Developers can apply through a request form to join the program.

Apple has launched a new Mini Apps Partner Program to allow HTML5 and JavaScript-based developers to host mini apps on their native iOS and iPadOS applications.

The initiative provides a structured program for hosting and managing mini apps within native iOS and iPadOS apps, while offering eligible developers a reduced 15% commission rate on qualifying in-app purchases, provided the mini apps are independent and not controlled by the host app developer, and that purchases are tied to a single mini app.

To qualify for the lower commission, Apple said developers must meet a set of technical and policy requirements designed to ensure safety, transparency, and a consistent user experience.

Host apps must also adopt Apple’s Advanced Commerce API to manage and merchandise mini-app purchases, and the Declared Age Range API, so Apple can apply appropriate age ratings across individual mini-app experiences.

Programme requirements

Furthermore, Apple requires a manifest listing all hosted mini apps and their metadata, alongside the use of the standard In-App Purchase system for payments.

Developers must also share consumption information through the App Store Server API when users request refunds, helping Apple validate claims and refine its refund processes.

Interested developers can apply through a request form, with approvals granting access to the program and setup instructions.

Once enrolled, developers can submit their host app and generic mini app IAP identifiers for review and can update their manifest as they add new mini apps over time.