AppLovin revenue rises 68% to $1.4bn in Q3 2025

AppLovin generated $1.4bn in revenue during Q3 2025, as net revenue per installation rose by 75% Y/Y.

Net income increased to $836m, up 92% Y/Y.

Ad tech company AppLovin generated $1.4 billion in the third quarter of its fiscal year, an increase of 68% over Q3 2024.

Net income saw an even starker rise, up 92% to $836 million, meanwhile adjusted EBITDA increased by 79% year-over-year to almost $1.2bn.

Net income from continuing operations was also $836m with an even greater rise, up 93% Y/Y. And, AppLovin’s net margin increased from 52% to 59%.

Rising revenue

AppLovin’s rapid growth has come from its ads business, so much so that it sold its games business to Tripledot in Q2 to further focus on the fast-rising division. The sale was completed for $400m in cash this June and an ownership stake of approximately 20% in Tripledot's common equity.

With that focus on its ads business continuing in Q3, AppLovin’s latest financials revealed a net revenue per installation increase of 75% Y/Y, although installations themselves fell by 1%.

During the Q3 earnings call, AppLovin CFO Matt Stumpf called this three-month period "another exceptional quarter". Q4 is expected to be even more lucrative, with revenue of up to $1.6bn projected.

CEO Adam Foroughi highlighted plans to test generative AI-based ad creatives with Axon.