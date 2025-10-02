AppLovin rebrands consumer-facing ads offering to Axon

AppLovin has rebranded its consumer-facing ads offering to Axon.

The company has "realigned" around a changing vision.

Mobile app tech company AppLovin has rebranded its consumer-facing ads offering to Axon, named after its AI-powered service.

AppLovin has been creating marketing tools for over a decade and has long specialised in helping game discovery, with its tools designed to bolster scalability.

Last year, the company expanded into web and e-commerce, having come to see potential in its applications for other industries outside of games. Since the expansion, AppLovin has onboarded hundreds of advertisers, sold its games business to Tripledot Studios for $400 million and an equity stake, and just last month joined the S&P 500 index.

Now AppLovin has "realigned the company" around its new vision and rebranded.

Incentives for web advertisers

Axon AI evaluates impressions in real-time, allowing AppLovin to measure value, including through the use of third-party attribution. Its platform has access to more than one billion daily active users within mobile games.

The company thanked its gaming partners for helping grow the business since 2012, and stated that as of October 1st, 2025, they will begin to receive invite codes to share with peers. Each newly referred web advertiser will net $5,000 in ad credit after spending their first $5,000 - if spent within 60 days of joining.

"We’re rebranding our customer-facing advertising offerings as Axon and opening our self-serve Axon Ads Manager on a referral basis," AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi explained.

"This is the next chapter in our journey: the same platform that has powered outcomes for the most sophisticated mobile gaming performance marketers, now delivered in a product that is simple, transparent, and built for businesses of every size. In the months ahead, we’ll use feedback from our referral-based opening to fine-tune the product for our broader public launch next year."

As the company's ad business continues to grow rapidly, Q2 2025 demonstrated a 77% year-over-year revenue surge.