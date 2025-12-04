Apple and Google continue to lead in mobile game ads, but AppLovin wins over select genres

AppLovin has become increasingly competitive on iOS and Android.

iOS was led by Apple and Android by Google.

Apple Ads maintained a lead on iOS in all game genres but hypercasual and tabletop in 2025, as competition from AppLovin has increased.

Meanwhile, Google Ads continued to dominate on Android, especially in casino, tabletop, puzzle, racing and action genres.

This comes as part of The AppsFlyer Performance Index - 2025 Edition, the 10th-anniversary instalment of AppsFlyer’s mobile marketing analysis series.

"While Google Ads and Apple Ads maintained their leadership, the gap is narrowing as AppLovin, Mintegral, Meta Ads, and TikTok for Business gain ground across both gaming and non-gaming," the report stated.

"Regional and category shifts also point to a more dynamic, fragmented marketplace where success depends on the ability to adapt."

Increasing competition on iOS and Android

AppsFlyer defined 2025 as a year of "sharper competition, tighter efficiency, and maturing ecosystems".

On iOS, the year saw a significant rise in ad spend with balanced investment strategies from more media sources. Looking specifically at games, Apple Ads stayed on top based on AppsFlyer’s "global power ranking", but the gap narrowed over AppLovin from 43% to 28%.

Apple Ads led in Japan, Greater China, Korea, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and more, but fell behind AppLovin in Europe and North America.

Notably, Google Ads ranked third on iOS with strong retention scores, followed by Moloco and Mintegral to round out the top five.

On Android, meanwhile, "most" of the top five players gained spend. Google Ads led the pack and was followed by AppLovin, again closing the gap - and beating Google for match games in Eastern Europe. Overall, this means AppLovin ranked second on both major mobile platforms.

Mintegral rose to third, up from fifth in 2024, displacing Unity Ads into fourth. Meta Ads ranked fifth.

It’s evidently been a big year for AppLovin, having sold its games business to focus on ads this year. As this division has surged, so too has its revenue, up 68% in Q3 2025.

According to the report, AppLovin’s video ad creatives also came out on top, "driven by a first-place finish in gameplay as well as in creatives combining animated and real-life footage".

AppsFlyer’s full report also highlighted the expansion of remarketing, up 20% year-over-year in conversions and in the number of apps running such campaigns.